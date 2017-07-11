Is Pitbull Buying The Miami Marlins?

Pitbull’s tight jersey wasn’t the only talk of the town today. A spokesman Pitbull confirmed today that the Miami rapper is joining the investment group to buy the Miami Marlins but has declined to say anything else about it. The group which includes former Florida governor and the son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, and according to sources they’re saying the group is going to be counting on Mr 305 to promote all local ties to the community. Lets back track a little bit, before Pitbull became Pitbull he was actually a DJ for the Miami Marlins which is super dope by the way! Now a days hes not only a music sensation but is also the owner of a charter school near the Marlins which offers a sports-based curriculum.

Pitbull has used his city of Miami as a launching pad for business ventures that include a stake in the Miami Subs chain, and the Sports Leadership Arts and Management School which I mentioned about previously. We can’t forget he was generously paid $1 million to promote tourism to the state of Florida. No one loves Miami more than Mr.305 so to me it seems almost brilliant for him to become a Marlins owner. Hopefully the players don’t have to wear tight jerseys like he does though! Looking forward to see how this plays out!