First Rob Kardashian. Now His Sister Kim Kardashian?!?!

Let face it, the Kardashian family isn’t having the best week…well, at least Rob isn’t. Now it looks like Kim Kardashian West is being dragged into the spotlight over a video she posted on Snapchat. So the reality star posted a video using the infamous floral crown filter. Innocent right?!?! NOPE.
Surely that isn’t 2 lines in the background. @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/dNzS3ESMaj
— Aiden (@1872Aiden) July 11, 2017
Some of her followers screenshot it and questioned a white substance that was on a table behind her in the pic. According to People, one of the tweets caught her attention that read, ” Here’s how it went down…”Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyy.”
Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy pic.twitter.com/ZCnRcpmLSA
— Doireann (@Doirs19) July 11, 2017
Kim got wind of the tweet and here’s how she responded.
I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017