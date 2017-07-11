First Rob Kardashian. Now His Sister Kim Kardashian?!?!

July 11, 2017 6:27 PM
Let face it, the Kardashian family isn’t having the best week…well, at least Rob isn’t. Now it looks like Kim Kardashian West is being dragged into the spotlight over a video she posted on Snapchat. So the reality star posted a video using the infamous floral crown filter. Innocent right?!?! NOPE.

Some of her followers screenshot it and questioned a white substance that was on a table behind her in the pic. According to People, one of the tweets caught her attention that read, ” Here’s how it went down…”Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyy.”

Kim got wind of the tweet and here’s how she responded.

