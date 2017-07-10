U2 and Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song to Manchester

By Robyn Collins

U2 performed two London shows, July 8 and 9 as part of their 30th Anniversary The Joshua Tree tour. The opening band for both shows was Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and during their set on Sunday night U2 invited Gallagher onstage to sing Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

“May you take this somewhere else, somewhere in the UK,” Bono implored the crowd before the band launched into the song. Ever since the tragic bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the song has been a message of hope.

At the end of the song, Bono dedicated the performance to the victims of the Manchester and London Bridge attacks and those in the Grenfell Tower blaze.