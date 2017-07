RELIVE THE MEMORIES!

REGISTER TO WIN FOUR TICKETS TO FREESTYLE LOVES THE 90s FEATURING LISA LISA, QUAD CITY DJs, DEBBIE DEB, THE POWER 96 MIXMASTERS AND MORE.

GO ON A JOURNEY BACK IN TIME WITH LISA LISA, QUAD CITY DJS, SHANNON, DEBBIE DEB, C+C MUSIC FACTORY, AND MORE.

ALL HOSTED BY JOEY FATONE FROM ‘NSYNC WITH SOUNDS BY THE POWER 96 MIXMASTERS

FREESTYLE LOVES THE 90S… AUGUST 5TH AT HARD ROCK LIVE.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES