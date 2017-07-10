Echosmith Announce Sophomore Album ‘Inside A Dream’

By Abby Hassler

Echosmith have announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, Inside A Dream, which is slated for release on Sept. 29.

This 11-track record will follow their 2013 debut Talking Dreams, which featured their triple-platinum breakout hit “Cool Kids.”

The band will release a new track “Goodbye” this Friday (July 14) with an accompanying music video. After their album release, the band will launch their 6-week long North American tour.

Inside A Dream will evoke a new sound for the family trio, since their fourth member, and older brother Jamie, left the band to spend more time with his wife and son. Frontwoman Sydney Sierota and her brother and bass player Noah, said they had to find themselves and their sound before creating this second studio album.

“At that point, we never had another musician on stage with us,” Sydney said. “That literally forced us on a journey of having to discover this sound. We still had electric guitars, but they weren’t the center of the music anymore.”

Check out Echosmith’s full tour itinerary below.

10/5 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/8 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*

10/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/21 – San Diego, CA @Music Box

10/24 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/2 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/8 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/17 – Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Center

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/20 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club