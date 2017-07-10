Did Blac Chyna Choke Rob Kardashian?

July 10, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: baby mama drama, blac chyna, lawyers, Rob Kardashian

Just when you thought the Rob and Blac Chyna drama couldn’t get any better…it just did. Chyna appeared on Good Morning America this morning which I’m not too sure if that’s a good thing or bad thing but its not looking good. The ex couple has been back and forth accusing each other from domestic abuse all the way to drug abuse. Chyna is set to be in court today to get a restraining order on Rob but he has the best lawyer behind him as well. Rob has super lawyer Robert Shapiro behind him which if you didn’t know worked side by side with his late father, Robert Kardashian and OJ Simpson. Seems like this may goes smooth for the single dad. But wait there’s more…

Rob is now claiming Chyna physically abused him and he has proof. Apparently he is claiming when she moved out in December she tried choking him with an iPhone cord and Cory Gamble had to pull her off of Rob. Sounds pretty dramatic but he is also claiming she broke $35,000 in electronics before leaving that evening. Wow! Does this ever end? Chyna is accusing Rob of domestic abuse as well but she has no proof and he has video surveillance of the whole choking ordeal. Hopefully this gets resolved before it gets too messy! Poor baby Dream!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

2K Commercial Free Cash PLUS Universal Orlando Volcano Bay Tickets.
Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival

Listen Live