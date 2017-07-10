Did Blac Chyna Choke Rob Kardashian?

Just when you thought the Rob and Blac Chyna drama couldn’t get any better…it just did. Chyna appeared on Good Morning America this morning which I’m not too sure if that’s a good thing or bad thing but its not looking good. The ex couple has been back and forth accusing each other from domestic abuse all the way to drug abuse. Chyna is set to be in court today to get a restraining order on Rob but he has the best lawyer behind him as well. Rob has super lawyer Robert Shapiro behind him which if you didn’t know worked side by side with his late father, Robert Kardashian and OJ Simpson. Seems like this may goes smooth for the single dad. But wait there’s more…

Rob is now claiming Chyna physically abused him and he has proof. Apparently he is claiming when she moved out in December she tried choking him with an iPhone cord and Cory Gamble had to pull her off of Rob. Sounds pretty dramatic but he is also claiming she broke $35,000 in electronics before leaving that evening. Wow! Does this ever end? Chyna is accusing Rob of domestic abuse as well but she has no proof and he has video surveillance of the whole choking ordeal. Hopefully this gets resolved before it gets too messy! Poor baby Dream!