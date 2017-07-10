Demi Lovato Is Ready To Step Back Into The Spotlight & Give You New Music!!!!

July 10, 2017 6:47 PM
Demi Lovato announced on Twitter that she is ready to get back to work. After a brief hiatus since last year, the 24-year-old pop star thanked her fans for being so patient but she’s ready to come back and is bringing new music with her!!!! She informed her Lovatics in a heartfelt letter on her Twitter account. Got it below just for you!!!!

She says her new music, “Sorry Not Sorry,” will drop Tuesday at midnight and even teased it!!!! Will you be listening?!?!

 

