Demi Lovato Is Ready To Step Back Into The Spotlight & Give You New Music!!!!

Demi Lovato announced on Twitter that she is ready to get back to work. After a brief hiatus since last year, the 24-year-old pop star thanked her fans for being so patient but she’s ready to come back and is bringing new music with her!!!! She informed her Lovatics in a heartfelt letter on her Twitter account. Got it below just for you!!!!

Thank you Lovatics 💗 pic.twitter.com/Y4xNsLfsej — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 10, 2017

She says her new music, “Sorry Not Sorry,” will drop Tuesday at midnight and even teased it!!!! Will you be listening?!?!