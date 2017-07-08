Lafayette Of The Hit HBO Show “True Blood” Has Passed Away

The HBO hit show True Blood aired its last episode in 2014 but one of its costars took his final bow today. Nelsan Ellis, well known for his unapologetically flamboyant role as Lafayette Reynolds on the show, passed away at the age of 39. The news broke on social media and it shocked millions. Several of his costars and fans posted their condolences on social media. A few of his costars on True Blood took to Twitter to express their grief.

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died. Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today… — Denis O’Hare (@denisohare) July 8, 2017

My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness. — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) July 8, 2017

Ellis leaves behind a son. TMZ is reporting complications from heart failure as the cause of death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.