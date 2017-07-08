Justin Bieber Gets LIT For God & Takes A Major Fall!!!! (Video)

We all saw how emotional Justin Bieber got while delivering a message of hope and God to the victims of the Manchester during the Ariana Grande One Love Manchester benefit concert. It’s seems he’s pretty serious when it comes to his faith because the singer took time out of his schedule to help a pastor out. He’s pretty cool with a pastor named Carl Lentz who is holding a church conference and Justin stopped by to get the crowd all LITTY for God!!!! The first video is below. It shows when he first tried to hype the crowd on someone’s shoulders but he takes a huge fall!!!!! Click here for the second video of him actually getting the crowd to some Bruno Mars.