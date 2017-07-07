Wait A Minute?!?! Blue Ivy Is A Rapper?!?! ~@JayOnAir96

July 7, 2017 11:44 PM
We all know how talented Jay and Beyonce are but that talent may have rubbed off on their oldest child, Blue Ivy!!!! Jay just dropped the 4:44 album on all streaming outlets as well as hard copies in stores. The album that was released today has a couple of bonus tracks and on one of them, Jay Z hands the mic over to Blue Ivy to spit a couple bars!!!! Take a listen below!!!! She’s featured on the track titled, “Blue Ivy Freestyle/We Are Family,” How do you think she did?!?! I think she might be giving some current rappers a run for their money!!!! The meme with DJ Khaled below is too funny so I just had to add it!!!!

