Back in 1994 (when your aim screen name was everything – “LucyByTheLakes”),ย The Beastie Boysย releasedย one of the decade’s best videos. They spoofed ย ’70s crime dramas and the now ICONIC music video was directed by Spike Jonze.

An awesome human being recreated that video, scene for scene (more or less), using existing footage of Sesame Street Muppets. FUN FACT: JP just admitted to me off air that he cried watching that movie.

Ch-ch-ch-check it out…

p.s. RIPAdam