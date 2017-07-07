Amber Rose Defends Pubic Hair. 👙 #LucyLopez

July 7, 2017 8:31 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: amber rose, full bush, pubic hair, wax

Some people defend the freedom of others for a living… not Amber Rose she has more important things to defend: her pubic hair.  Remember when she decided to keep her pubic hair after posting a now-infamous nude photo of herself going au naturel on instagram last month. She said the reason why she did that was to help erase the myth that having plentiful pubic hair means you’re unkept or unclean. She wants others to embrace the fact that it’s natural and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it. I’m happy Amber Rose knows her lane.

I appreciate anyone in the limelight that can recognize their strengths. I mean this girl is known for being somewhat a sex icon and tackling grooming habit issues is her lane. 

Full Disclosure: I rock a landing strip. #PubicHairStrong

Here’s my favorite Amber Rose photo…

Thank you @baotranchi 😍 styled by @sethchernoff

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

 

 

 

