TEN Years In Radio! #IvyUnleashed

TEN YEARS on #power96 📻 I’m SO EXCITED to have gotten my super cute plaque reminding me of how absolutely BLESSED I am🙏🏽 I LOVE every single moment that I’m in this studio. 🎧

I came to #Miami 11 years ago with a dream, and @power965 has helped make my dreams come true‼️ And that’s something I acknowledge EVERY DAMN DAY‼️YOU honesty make my job the best thing in this world. Your comments, your DM’s, and hello’s 👋🏽 in the streets truly touch me. And for YOU who are my ride or dies, who’ve been listening since the good ‘ol days when I started on the Morning Show, I LOVE YOU AND THANK YOU for making a Compton girl’s DREAM COME TRUE! ✨

Compton Born, Texas Raised, MIAMI IS MY HOME 🌴☀️🌊

•

•

To many more YEARS OF RADIO MAGIC 📻 ⚡️ #Cheers 🥂🍾 #ivyunleashed #power96 #PowerQueens #Power96Queens #radio #womeninradio