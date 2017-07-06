Here Is An Easy To Follow #RobChynaDrama Timeline by #LucyLopez

I had about twenty minutes to kill last night and thought… you know what everyone could use?
An Easy To Follow #RobChynaDrama Timeline.
- It all started when Rob Kardashian shared a video on Instagram that Chyna allegedly sent him on Tuesday – it featured Chyna in bed with another man.
- Things escalated quickly. Rob then shared a conversation between he and the man Chyna is seen in bed with, saying the man initially tried to get Kardashian to give him money.
- Quickly after, Rob shared a graphic image of Chyna’s genital area from a private conversation he claims the couple had just a day ago. ps. in the state of California those posts are considered Revenge Porn … which means… he’s facing up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
- Did that stop him? now way! Rob… deleted the first graphic photo, but then shared two more images of Chyna’s naked body! saying how he “probably spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. and $100,000 for Chyna to have work done after having their daughter, Dream. claiming that after she healed – She left him and their baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy.
- Then Instagram … finally noticed that Rob had zero chill and his mom wasn’t doing anything about this… so they shut down his page! So he jumped on twitter and recapped his petty storm there instead.
- So far, there’s only been one response from Chyna and that was via Snapchat.. she claimed that he beat her
- Then the cherry on this celebrity mojon… he posted a Photoshopped image of himself onto one of Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album cover.
*All those studying Trigonometry really paid off this morning.