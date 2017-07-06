Harry Styles Shows Off Dramatic Chops in Latest ‘Dunkirk’ Teasers

By Abby Hassler

Fans finally got to hear a few lines of dialogue from Harry Styles in the latest two teasers from Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic, Dunkirk.

The two videos feature dramatic moments with the “Sign of the Times” singer. In one clip, he is sitting sadly on a cold, deserted beach, while he is fighting to stay above water in another.

One video features Styles casually chatting with a fellow soldier, while in the other, he desperately says, “Somebody’s got to get off so the rest of us can live.”

The Nolan-directed film features an all-star cast, including Sir Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy, according to NME.

Watch the trailers below.

