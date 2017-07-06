Eminem Reveals the 50 Cent Verse that Made Him Want to Quit Rapping

It’s 50 Cent’s birthday today (July 6), and one of his famous friends took a moment to share a very special birthday message.

“Yo fif, first off I want to say happy birthday,” says Eminem in a new video posted to 50’s Instagram. “Secondly, I want to remind you of the verse you did that made me want to quit rapping.”

He then proceeds to recite bars from 50’s “Places to Go,” from the 8 Mile soundtrack. “Picture a perfect picture, picture me in a pimp hat, picture me starting s—, picture me busting my gat, picture police mad they ain’t got a picture of that.”

“Yeah, so that made me want to stop rapping, for like a long time,” he concludes.

“Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world to me man,” 50 captioned the post. “I love you bro.”

Check out the NSFW post here.