WOW! Rob Kardashian Leaked Blac Chyna NUDES And VIDEOS! CLICK HERE! #IvyUnleashed

July 5, 2017 5:10 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
So yea….Another Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna fight playing out for us all on social media. This drama included videos of Blac Chyna making out with a guy(supposedly she had sent this to Rob.) OH, but it didn’t end there! He went as far as posting pics of her kitty Kat as well as her naked BOOTAY after her alleged plastic surgery after having her daughter. It was so crazy that his page was actually SHUT DOWN, but his rants continued onto Twitter. Some people seemed pretty entertained, while others were upset that we would take it so far. What are YOUR thoughts? Check out one on the videos BELOW I got before his account was shut down!!

