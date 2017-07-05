Madonna And Tupac Did WHAT?!? #IvyUnleashed

July 5, 2017 3:18 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: 2 Pac, break up, ivy unleashed, letter, Madonna, Power 96, prison letter, Relationship, Tupac, ya chica ivy

Apparently it seems that Tupac and Madonna may have done the nasty! I had NO IDEA that they were even a couple at one point! WOW! (clearly I’ve been lost) TMZ published a prison letter from Pac explaining that he ended their romance because of comments Madonna made about “rehabilitating rappers” and because he feared his fans wouldn’t accept him dating a white woman. In the letter, also Tupac apologizes and regrets his motivations for the breakup. Click link below to read the juicy prison letter!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

http://www.tmz.com/2017/07/05/tupac-handwritten-letter-to-madonna-from-jail/?adid=TMZ_Search_Results

