Instagram Shuts Down Rob Kardashian’s Page After His Explosive Posts!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

July 5, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: Angela White, baby, baby daddy, baby girl, baby momma, bitta, bitter, blac chyna, Celebrities, Celebrity, Chyna, dad, DRAMA, Dream, dream kardashian, Entertainment, explosive, family

So we all know about Rob Kardashian BLASTING his baby momma, Blac Chyna, and her lifestyle but it seems as though Instagram has had enough of the shenanigans. IG has suspended his account until further notice but that hasn’t stopped the youngest Kardashian. Seems as though Robby had some time today and he wanted to get more off his chest!!!! He has now moved his rant to Twitter!!!! I’ve got some of his tweets below!!!! WARNING…SOME TWEETS CONTAIN PROFANITY. I wanna hear from you though…Do you feel sorry for Rob?!?! Do you think this should’ve remained private?!?! Do you feel sorry for Rob & Chyna’s baby?!?! Sound off!!!! Oh and as of this writing, the ENTIRE Kardashian family has kept quiet about this ordeal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

