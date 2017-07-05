Instagram Shuts Down Rob Kardashian’s Page After His Explosive Posts!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

So we all know about Rob Kardashian BLASTING his baby momma, Blac Chyna, and her lifestyle but it seems as though Instagram has had enough of the shenanigans. IG has suspended his account until further notice but that hasn’t stopped the youngest Kardashian. Seems as though Robby had some time today and he wanted to get more off his chest!!!! He has now moved his rant to Twitter!!!! I’ve got some of his tweets below!!!! WARNING…SOME TWEETS CONTAIN PROFANITY. I wanna hear from you though…Do you feel sorry for Rob?!?! Do you think this should’ve remained private?!?! Do you feel sorry for Rob & Chyna’s baby?!?! Sound off!!!! Oh and as of this writing, the ENTIRE Kardashian family has kept quiet about this ordeal.

Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

My bed that my child lays in and she gave the robes I got to all her dudes in my house that I pay for. Lol smh — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

But she couldn’t remain loyal and cheated and fucked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it’s sad — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that’s happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017