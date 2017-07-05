Frank Ocean’s Mom Encourages His Risk Taking

By Abby Hassler

Frank Ocean’s mother Katonya Breaux told Billboard that being the singer’s mom is “amazing.” As the parent of one of the most influential R&B artists of the last decade, she said she’s fortunate to have such a close relationship with him.

“He shares every good thing he experiences with his brother and me,” Breaux explained. “That makes being his mom even more amazing than the simple fact that he’s an amazing person… I like to think that by my treating him the way he wanted to be treated helped him become a polite, kind, honest person. I like to think I had something to do with that.”

Breaux revealed she supports her son’s career by listening to and respecting his ideas “because he’s a risk taker and he does what he wants to do, based on his heart, his feelings, his ideas, and his art. I respect that and I encourage that.”