Chris Bosh Career With The Miami Heat Officially Over! #IvyUnleashed

July 5, 2017
Chris Bosh’s career with us here in Miami is done! Bosh was declared “medically unfit” to play because of his health issues with a blood clot in his lungs. Before officially parting ways, Pat Riley made it clear how much the organization owed Bosh and promised to retire his number! WE WILL SO DEARLY MISS YOU! I’m not really a sports chic, but I am a Heat fan (by default) lol and this seems like a pretty emotional thing for all his fans and my city of Miami! 305 baby!!

