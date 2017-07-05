Celine Dion Poses Naked. 😳 #LucyLopez

Vogue took to Instagram on the Fourth of July to share a photo of Celine Dion posing naked in a chair. “Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows,” the publication shared in a lengthy caption about the singer’s fashion experiences. “For the past five years, she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances.” Vogue shared three other photos of Celine that showed her in various stunning outfits at Paris Fashion Week. Celine’s revealing shoot with Vogue won’t be the first time that she’s stripped down for the camera; she previously posed topless for V magazine in 2012.

Take a non pervert look at Celine’s NAKED body here…