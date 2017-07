On Thursday during our throwback Mix Freestyle Loves the 90’s concert will takeover Power 96. On Thursday, July 6th, July 27th & Aug. 3rd. from 9am to 9pm be caller # 9 to WIN!

Freestyle Loves The 90’s is Saturday, August 5th at HARD ROCK LIVE inside the SEMINOLE HOTEL & CASINO. Get your Tickets today at TICKETMASTER.COM Hosted by JOEY FRATONE of NSYNC and your POWER 96 Mixers and Personalities All Of South Florida LOVES THE 90’s… DON’T MISS IT!!!

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES