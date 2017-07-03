Kanye West Is Done With Tidal!!!! So Does That Mean Jay Z Is Done With Kanye?!?! ~@JayOnAir96

July 3, 2017 2:56 PM
Kanye West is known for his rants at his concerts but the one he had in November about Jay Z and Beyonce seems to be all too real. See, he voiced his frustration about Beyonce and Jay reportedly pushing him out of their lives. Although Ye was loud and clear about his feelings, Jay has remained quiet until now. On Jay’s new album, 4:44, the first track of the album, Kill Jay-Z, jumps right into the dispute between the two best friends. Check out the lyrics below…

I know people backstab you, I felt bad too
But this ‘f**k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural
But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe
But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye
You gave him 20 million without blinkin’
He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’?
“F**k wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’
But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane
Crazy how life works
You got a knot in your chest, imagine how a knife hurts
You stabbed Un over some records
Your excuse was, “He was talkin’ too reckless!”

Damn. We all know Jay Z for being super hush-hush about personal issues but in this verse and album, he doesn’t seem to hold back. It’s kinda like Beyonce’s Lemonade but from a male’s perspective, right?!?! Anyway, it really sucks to see when people who were once so close grow so distant like Jay and Ye. Do you think their friendship can be saved?!?!

