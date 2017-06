Like any “Baby” would, DJ Khaled’s 8-month-old son had a meltdown meeting Justin Bieber earlier this year. Here are some behind-the-scenes footage from DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” video shoot earlier this year that shows him introducing Bieber to his son Asahd–and Asahd promptly bursting into tears upon meeting the Biebs. The video shows that while Bieber tried to soothe Asahd, he clearly isn’t a master baby whisperer.

Side Bar: Children sense evil.