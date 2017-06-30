Biggie’s Mom Is Not Happy With Kylie And Kendall Jenner

So it all went down yesterday when Kendall and Kylie released a t-shirt with not only themselves but Biggie too! Well, that did not fly over too well with his mother, Voletta Wallace, who took to instagram to address her frustrations. This is what she said.. “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me.” She didn’t stop there, she also added “I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!” Wow. You can tell from those remarks she is not happy, at all. A few other celebrities tweeted out their opinions as well and it seems like everyone is on Voletta’s side.

The hate reached Kylie and Kendall and they took the t-shirts off their site immediately. Why didn’t someone warn them this would happen? You can’t use someone else’s face for your brand and not ask permission, even I know that and I’m not into fashion. Kendall and Kylie then released a statement saying “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway.” Apparently that was not enough because although they apologized, Biggies mom said the matter has yet to be resolved. Sheesh! Looks like a bad mistake on the Jenner side. Hopefully they learned their lesson and this gets resolved. Put some respect on Biggie and Pac’s name, ladies!