Is Kanye West Ready To Go Back On Tour?

Seems like Kayne West is doing a lot better since he cancelled his tour last year. Sources close to him say he’s so much better mentally and physically and he is ready to go back on tour. Live Nation (who produced his Saint Pablo tour) have been in talks with Kanye’s team and they said as soon as he gives the okay, they are ready to go back on tour. Friends of Kanye are saying he is better than ever since landing himself in the hospital over a mental breakdown last year. If Kanye does decide to go back on tour, it will be bigger and better than the others. How do you top a floating floor though?

Kanye does everything over the top so I’m sure the next tour will have a lot more surprises for his fans. There is also a rumor that the rapper has been in Wyoming for a retreat over the last few months working on a new album. New album and new tour.. makes total sense! As of right now, a source close to Kanye said that there is not a set date for the album or the tour but it should be happening sometime next year if everything goes as plans and Kanye stays healthy. Kim has been awfully quiet when it comes to any of this, she is not leaking any info on her hubby, Kanye’s upcoming plans. I guess we will be looking out for a new Yeezy tour next year!