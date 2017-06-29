Is Kanye West Ready To Go Back On Tour?

June 29, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: break down, Celebrities, Concert, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, tour

Seems like Kayne West is doing a lot better since he cancelled his tour last year. Sources close to him say he’s so much better mentally and physically and he is ready to go back on tour. Live Nation (who produced his Saint Pablo tour) have been in talks with Kanye’s team and they said as soon as he gives the okay, they are ready to go back on tour. Friends of Kanye are saying he is better than ever since landing himself in the hospital over a mental breakdown last year. If Kanye does decide to go back on tour, it will be bigger and better than the others. How do you top a floating floor though?

Kanye does everything over the top so I’m sure the next tour will have a lot more surprises for his fans. There is also a rumor that the rapper has been in Wyoming for a retreat over the last few months working on a new album. New album and new tour.. makes total sense! As of right now, a source close to Kanye said that there is not a set date for the album or the tour but it should be happening sometime next year if everything goes as plans and Kanye stays healthy. Kim has been awfully quiet when it comes to any of this, she is not leaking any info on her hubby, Kanye’s upcoming plans. I guess we will be looking out for a new Yeezy tour next year!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival
Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic

Listen Live