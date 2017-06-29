Bebe Rexha: ‘I Would Never Throw Shade at Rihanna’

By Joe Cingrana

Earlier this week, reports surfaced regarding comments made by singer Bebe Rexha about her musical involvement in 2013’s massive Eminem and Rihanna collaborative hit, “The Monster.”

While on stage performing June 23rd at an LGBTQ+ pride event in Augusta, GA, Rexha decided to give a little background about the single for those who were unaware; Those are her vocals on the track’s chorus during the ‘oooh oooh’ parts, but it was her line about not being able to “hit those high notes” that has drawn the wrath of Rihanna’s die-hard fans.

“I would never throw shade at Rihanna,” Rexha told 92.3 AMP Radio’s Shoboy and Nina during her stop off in New York City on Wednesday (June 28). “Why would I say that?! I’m a new artist… I’m talking facts, the (singing) is my voice. I’m not talking smack. I just said that that’s my voice. If you didn’t know, now you know.”

“I don’t have anything against Rihanna, I think she’s amazing,” Bebe continued. “I said on stage don’t be twisting my words because Rihanna and Beyonce are still Queens.’ And now all the Navy people are like, ‘good because that’s something you’ll never be.'”

“I was kind of upset with myself,” Rexha says looking back on how it all went down. “I should just move forward and not bring that up anymore, but I am human and I make mistakes. It is what it is… Move forward.”