Watch DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Cry after Meeting Justin Bieber

By Abby Hassler

DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd might not be the biggest Justin Bieber fan. Ashad has already become an international phenomenon and executive producer before his first birthday, but apparently, he just couldn’t handle meeting the “2U” star.

Khaled’s son is featured extensively throughout his father’s Grateful album campaign, but tears were shed when his dad and Bieber were shooting their “I’m the One” music video, according to TMZ.

Though the Biebs did his best to help soothe the crying Asahd, the baby boy just wasn’t having it.

Watch the tears flow below.