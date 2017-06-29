Adele Might NEVER Tour Again. 😯 #LucyLopez

Adele shared a handwritten note on Instagram Wednesday in which she says that she may never tour again after her final concerts at Wembley Stadium this week. “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she writes. “I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring.” Adele goes on to explain that the only reason she toured in support of 25 was “to hopefully have an impact on [fans] the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live.” She continues, ” I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life.”