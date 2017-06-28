This South Florida Native Was Just Announced As Bruno Mars’s Opening Act!!!~@JayOnAir96

Bruno Mars is an AMAZING artist and it’s only right that he has the best join him on tour, right?!?! Well, Bruno just tapped Camila Cabello to join him on the tour!!!! The former Fifth Harmony singer broke the news on her Twitter account.

SO EXCITED TO BE OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!! every night I’m gonna be peering out from side stage trying to learn as much as I can — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 27, 2017

for years I’ve looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, so….. im geeked⚡️⚡️❣️❣️❣️ — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 27, 2017

Congrats Camila!!!! I know what you’re thinking…Does that mean she will be the opening act when Bruno comes to SoFlo in October?!?! Sorry to break the news to you but according to People, she’s only his opening act from July 20th til August 22nd. Dua Lipa will open when he makes his South Florida tour stop. Still that’s great Camila!!!!