Swifties Are Losing Their Minds Over What Taylor Swift Posted On Twitter!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Swifties Are Losing Their Minds Over What Taylor Swift Posted On Twitter!!!!

June 28, 2017 1:59 AM
After a long hiatus from social media, Taylor Swift made her return to congratulate NBA player Russell Westbrook on winning MVP of the league. She pokes fun at teaching Russell how to play basketball and it’s a pretty cute and harmless video, right?!?! Now you may think that this was just Taylor just posting a video of congratulations but the Swifties have a conspiracy theory behind it. They think that with Taylor coming back to social media and then show her natural curly locks, she is getting ready to release some new music!!!! I mean, damn, you got all of that from her posting a video?!?! Wow. LOL!!!! I got the video just for you below.

 

