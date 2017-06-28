Mariah Carey Gives Most Diva Answer Ever to Question About Her Ex #Jp

Mariah Carey gave the most Mariah Carey response ever when asked about her ex-fiancé James Packer’s whereabouts. “I don’t know where the motherf**ker is!” she recently told an Israeli news station. The diva was just as uninterested in questions about the Australian billionaire’s close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I was eating the food,” she said when pressed on Packer’s interactions with Netanyahu at a dinner she attended. “They had some food there that was pretty good. I don’t know. I was just there because I was invited to a dinner.” She added, “How am I supposed to know? I have no idea. I really have no idea about the political stuff. I don’t pay attention to it.” In another interview, she stared down a reporter who broached the same subject and declared, “I don’t do politics, darling.”