Lin-Manuel Miranda Unveils “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” Video

By Hayden Wright

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Mixtape earned raves when it debuted in December: Popular artists like Sia, Usher, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and John Legend lent their talents to cover and remix songs from the smash Broadway musical. In these charged political times, Miranda just dropped a new video for the song “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” featuring K’naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC and Residente.

Directed by Thomas Whitmore and produced by Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), the video features characters of various backgrounds performing menial labor, enduring poverty and other hardships many immigrants face. During its climax, a camp of undocumented workers is busted by law enforcement and workers are detained.

The video coincides with a new sweepstakes: For as little as $10, fans can enter to win a trip to California for Hamilton’s Los Angeles opening, including a meet and greet with Miranda. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will support the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition, an alliance of immigration-focused nonprofits assembled by The Hispanic Federation.

Watch the gritty video here: