Is Lamar Odom Missing His Old BFF Rob Kardashian ?

It’s no secret Lamar and Rob were the best of friends throughout his relationship with ex wife, Khloe Kardashian. They spent a lot of time together bonding, Lamar was the brother Rob never had. When Lamar hit rock bottom and Khloe filed for divorce, the two began to drift away from each other. It’s gotten to the point where Lamar feels as though he is being punished because he hurt Robs sister, Khloe, too much. Makes sense, right?

Lamar did an interview on the Wendy Williams show the other day and really opened up to her when it comes to Rob. He says the two haven’t spoken in a very long time and he hasn’t even met Rob’s baby girl, Dream. You could tell by the interview Lamar was very emotional about the topic. He even admitted “If Khloe was my sister, I’d have a problem with me too”. Lamar had his fair share of issues during the marriage, he’s been in and out of rehab ever since. You gotta admit though, Khloe did stand by him and tried to save the marriage but unfortunately it just wasn’t worth saving anymore. She’s moved on to baller bae Tristian Thompson, Rob is now on and off with Blac Chyna. Seems like everyone moved on, but poor Lamar.