Iggy Azalea Responds To Halsey Calling Her A “F***ing Mornon!” #IvyUnleashed

When Halsey was asked by The Guardian last week about her controversial collaboration with Migos member Quavo, she responded by calling Iggy Azalea a “f**king moron” who “had a complete disregard for black culture.” Azalea has since hit back. “It’s a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren’t asked about,” she recently told an Australian radio station. “I don’t know her, I’ve never met her or interacted with her in any capacity, so I thought it was a bit of strange thing to kind of throw that out there…I think she got asked a question and she felt uncomfortable with, for whatever reason she brought me up and felt like that was a good deflection.” The 27-year-old rapper added of the 22-year-old “Closer” singer, “But she’s young and you know I hope that she kind of learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes. I’m sure she’s getting judged all the time as well by people who don’t really know her. So I think maybe it will be good for her to try be a little more empathetic to other people that are in the same situation.”