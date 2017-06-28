Can’t Believe Pharrell Admitted He DOES NOT Do THIS! #Wow #IvyUnleashed

June 28, 2017 9:56 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
On Tuesday’s episode of TODAY, Pharrell Williams admitted that he doesn’t change his 5-month-old triplet’s diapers. Instead, he lets his wife Helen Lasichanh handle the dirty work. “My wife is SEAL Team Six. There’s nothing she can’t do,” he boasted. She carried those three bodies and she’s just on it all the time.” He continued, “We do have some people to help us, but it’s serious.” Williams also joked about having a family of six now. (He and Lasichanh also have an 8-year-old son.) “I have a tribe,” he declared. “It’s an assembly line.”

