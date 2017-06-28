Another Pop Beef?!?! Halsey Just Went Innnn On Iggy!!!! ~@JayOnAir

So we already know about the beef between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry but there is another brewing and ‘ish’ has it the fan!!!! Singer Halsey is letting Iggy Azalea have it!!!!

While Halsey is out promoting her new album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, she was asked about the artists featured on her album. She made it a point to mention why she didn’t include Iggy Azalea. The singer said, “There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record. Iggy Azalea absolutely not.” She goes on to explain why stating, “She had a complete disregard for black culture. F–king Moron.” DAMN HALSEY.

The comments were brought to Iggy’s attention and her response was so Mariah Carey like. LOL!!!! Iggy says she has never heard of Halsey, “I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people I don’t know.” AWKWARD!!!! Well now. I think it’s safe to say that these two won’t be getting all LITTY IN THE CITY anytime soon!!!