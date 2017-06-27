Taylor Swift Congratulates Russell Westbrook

Fun fact, NBA baller Russell Westbrook is a huge fan of Taylor Swift so being the sweetheart she is, she made sure to make sure the NBA MVP got what he deserved. She sent him a personal video congratulating him on his big night being named MVP for his outstanding year. Total Taylor move, right? Previously, Westbook has posted videos of him singing along to Taylors music and he’s even been to a few concerts. They’ve also tweeted each other a few times, which obviously was huge for him beings he’s such a fan. Well, last night she went above and beyond when she released a video congratulating him for winning his award. How dope is that?

Taylor has been a quiet over the last year but that didn’t stop her from joking about how she taught Westbook how to play basketball. Yes, not only can she sing, but she’s funny too! In the video she is quoted saying “Remember I was the one who taught you to play ball. I was the one who taught you how to dribble, to shoot hoops.” She even joked that “Shake It Off” was about him. Westbook has not reacted yet to the video but I am sure he’s just ecstatic about it. What a night for Russell Westbrook!