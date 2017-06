BREAKING NEWS ALERT!! Nothing better than catching Ri Ri tongue twisting with a dude!! Click below for the steamy pool make out session courtesy of TMZ! http://m.tmz.com/#article/2017/06/27/rihanna-making-out-new-boyfriend-pool/

It's The One And Only Ivy! Better Known As "YA CHICA IVY", Coming At You With An All New Night Show...It's Ivy Unleashed!