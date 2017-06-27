Britney Spears FINALLY Tells The Truth! #IvyUnleashed

Britney Spears has finally gotten very true and honest with herself as well as with the world about her highly publicized breakdown in 2007. “I think I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health,” she recently admitted to Israeli paper Yediot Ahronot ahead of her first-ever performance in Tel Aviv. “There were many decisions that were made for me and that I didn’t make myself. My life was controlled by too many people and that doesn’t really let you be yourself.” She continued, “I was trying to please everyone around me because that who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: ‘What the hell was I thinking?'” The 35-year-old pop superstar also shared that she’s in “a better place” now. “My twenties were awful,” she admitted. “My thirties are much better for me. I’ve learned to get to know myself better.”