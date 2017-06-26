Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant?

Khloe and NBA bae Tristian Thompson have been dating for quite some time now and rumors are flying that she is pregnant with his child. Over the weekend Khloe was celebrating her 33rd birthday with family and friends which is totally normal but what’s not normal is a picture she posted with Tristan captioned “mom and dad”. Ummm, why caption a picture “mom and dad” if they aren’t parents yet, right?

Khloe has been very vocal about her wanting to have kids and Tristian has felt the same. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians the NBA baller and Khloe had a conversation about it and she said ” He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s just lovely”. She’s been trying for awhile now to have kids and this even dates back to when she was married to Lamar Odom. Sources close to the couple say she is NOT pregnant and that “mom and dad” are just cute little nicknames the couple made for themselves and nothing more. Cute! Well, I’m definitely down for Khloe to finally have her baby. Good luck to Khloe and Tristian!