Chris Brown And Migos CONFRONTATION! #IvyUnleashed

#PressPlay: Here's the aftermath of the #Migos confrontation with #ChrisBrown 👀 (view previous posts to catch up) — Clarification: There were two different confrontations that took place at the awards. It started with #JoeBudden then it lead to #ChrisBrown over the fact that allegedly someone in Chris' crew bumped into one of the #Migos members

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT