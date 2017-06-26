Chris Brown And Migos CONFRONTATION! #IvyUnleashed

June 26, 2017 7:03 AM

Here’s the video posted on the Shade Room’s IG page:

Here’s the aftermath of the #Migos confrontation with #ChrisBrown 👀 (view previous posts to catch up) — Clarification: There were two different confrontations that took place at the awards. It started with #JoeBudden then it lead to #ChrisBrown over the fact that allegedly someone in Chris’ crew bumped into one of the #Migos members.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live