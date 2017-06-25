Future and Kendrick Lamar Perform Fiery ‘Mask Off’ at BET Awards

By Hayden Wright
During the 2017 BET Awards, Future and Kendrick Lamar joined forces to perform their hit collaboration “Mask Off” on the main stage. Future appeared first wearing a black mask (that inevitably comes off) while masked female dancers performed choreography in a sultry, opulent red room.
Kendrick appeared without a mask, rapping in front of a giant window with flames behind it. The effect coops the rappers up in a dark, sexy mansion while the world burns.
Future and Kendrick met in a black ring of fire to finish the track, getting one of the most enthusiastic crowd reactions of the night. Fans on social media concurred: “Kendrick is forever fire,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said, “Everything’s better with Kendrick.”
