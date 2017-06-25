Dramatic Video Of A Crowd Catching A Teen Falling From A Ride!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

A beautiful day at a New York theme park takes an unpredictable turn for one teenager. She was on the gondola ride, which is 25 feet high from the ground, when all of a sudden the crowd below sees her dangling from the ride. The crowd below tries to assist her by catching her but she then becomes stuck. A bystander in the video can be heard mentioning how her neck was stuck so she couldn’t jump. Also in the video, you can hear the teen screaming for dear life. It’s pretty hard to watch but it shows how there are still some AMAZING people in this world lending a helping hand!!!! Click here to one watch one video and view another below.