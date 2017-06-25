Did LiL Kim Just Get Herself Involved In A Robbery?

The LAPD is now investigating a robbery and Lil Kim is now a person of interest. Everyone is in LA for the BET Awards so you already know she was there and ready to party. So apparently, her crew robbed a women over a house they rented. Kim rented out a house for the weekend but when she got there it wasn’t up to her standards and didn’t want it. Kim demanded her money back from the owner and that didn’t happen which resulted in the cops being called.

As we all know, the cops can not do anything when it comes to a civil matter so they left shortly after and Kim and her crew left as well. Here’s where things get messy… At about 4am a group of people showed up in masks and weapons and got exactly what they came for in the first place, Kim’s money! Yup, her $20,000 was taken from the home. It doesn’t end there, the robbers also slashed the property owners tires and stole a hubcap. How stupid can you be? Obviously the cops know who did it and now Lil Kim and her crew are under investigation. Well, wouldn’t be an award show weekend without a little drama, right?