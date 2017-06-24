Woman Bites Mall Worker While Trying To Steal Stripper Pole #IvyUnleashed

June 24, 2017 4:02 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
A woman in Arkansas walked into a local mall on Wednesday, unsuccessfully tried to make a return and wound up venting her frustrations by attempting to steal a stripper pole and biting a store worker. The woman was at a Spencer’s at Little Rock’s Park Plaza Mall when she was told she couldn’t return her item for cash. So she tried to exchange it for a $40 stripper pole, but apparently didn’t have enough in store credit or enough cash on her to make up the difference. Shen then got into a tussle over the pole with a Spencer’s employee, bit the staffer’s arm and wound up running away after the employee successfully hung onto the pole. She remains at large, although the worker has told cops she recognized the woman because she’s tried to steal from the store before.

