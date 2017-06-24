Scott Disick Did WHAT! OMG! #IvyUnleashed

June 24, 2017 3:27 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: bella thorne, holding hands, ivy unleashed, kardashians, Kim Kardashian, kourtney kardashian, Lana Del Rey, Power 96, Reality TV, scott disick, ya chica ivy

It looks like Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are back on despite their disastrous trip in Cannes last month. Multiple outlets report that the 34-year-old Disick and 19-year-old Thorne were spotted holding hands after leaving Lana Del Rey’s birthday party in L.A. on Thursday night. People notes that they then took off in the same car around 2 a.m. to an afterparty at a private Beverly Hills residence, where ET claims they then partied until 4 a.m. “Scott looked very tired,” a People source says. “He was drunk. Bella was clinging to him…Bella keeps spending time at Scott’s house. They have been hanging out every day. She seems to love the attention she gets from hanging out with him. Their relationship doesn’t even seem romantic.”

