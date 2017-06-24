Look What 50 Cent Was Caught Doing On Camera!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

June 24, 2017
Rappers have pretty much been known for being hardcore or about that ThugLife, right?!?! Well, everyone except Drake of course…he’s in a category of his own!!!! LOL!!!! Anyway, back to the story…We’ve all heard the LOCO stories of 50 Cent going innnn on people in person, on social media and basically not taking any mess from anyone. The rapper just showed a softer side and it was caught on camera!!!! Que Lindo!!!! Catch the videos below!!!! I wonder if he’s gonna show off more moves in the upcoming season of Power?!?! One can dream, right?!?! Do you think 50 ‘got served,’ or did he come out on top with this dance battle?!?! Oh and shout-out to DJ Khaled for making a song that even make the rapper wanna dance a little salsa!!!!

 

