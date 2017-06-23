Only Lady Gaga Could Pull This Off!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Leave it Mother Monster to take the way you hike to a-whole-nother level!!!! The pop singer was spotted in New York on a hiking trail with her new boyfriend. I know what you’re thinking…OK, so what’s the big deal?!?! Well, what she went hiking in has social media and the Internet going CRAZY!!!! Do you know Lady Gaga decided to do a hiking trail all dolled up in a nice black outfit with HEELS?!?! Yes, HEELS!!!!

Did you see the ensemble above?!?! Would’ve NEVER thought she would go hiking in something like that. I mean that’s something Mariah Carey would do, right?!?! No shade. We all know Mariah is a DIVA!!!! Wow, Gaga. Then again, why are we surprised?!?! We are talking about a woman who once wore a meat dress…